Detectives seeking person of interest in 1993 homicide in Costa Mesa

Authorities are seeking to identify a person of interest in a homicide from 1993, when a man was fatally stabbed inside of his home.

Alan Jay Schwalbe. Orange County Sheriff's Department

After nearly 30 years, Orange County Sheriff's Department investigators believe that they may be able to utilize new technology to help them discover new leads in the killing of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe.

Schwalbe was found dead inside of his home in the 300 block of 22nd Street in unincorporated Costa Mesa on Aug. 11, 1993.

"Although there appeared to be evidence of a struggle, no signs of forced entry were discovered, and it did not appear the location had been ransacked," a statement read.

Despite years of "rigorous" investigation, detectives were unable to draw any leads that led them to Schwalbe's killer.

"The technology used to process forensic evidence is continuously growing and expanding. Items that may have been undetectable just a few short years ago now have the possibility of being discovered and these discoveries can foster new investigative leads," said Investigator Bob Taft, a cold case specialist for the sheriff's department. "In addition to new technology, people's friendships, alliances and associations change over time. People who may have been reluctant to come forward during the original investigation may feel more at ease coming forward now because of a change in these associations."

They believe that existing evidence collected from the original crime scene, which were re-submitted for additional forensic testing by new technology, could help discover previously undetectable evidence leading them to a potential suspect.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to contact detectives at (714) 647-7055.