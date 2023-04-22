Detectives seek additional sexual assault victims of Granada Hills High School basketball coach

A Chatsworth man who was a high school basketball coach was arrested on April 19 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. Los Angeles Police Department detectives have joined with Granada Hills Charter High School personnel as they continue to investigate and seek other possible victims.

Gabriel Chavez, 36, has been charged with multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor and is currently held on $310,000 bail. As of January 2023, Chavez is no longer employed at the school.

Chavez has a history of employment and volunteer work at various youth programs throughout the city. Detectives released his photo in hopes to identify and speak with anyone else who may have been victimized by Chavez, or who may have witnessed Chavez engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Anyone with information may contact Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigators at (818) 832-0609. During non-business hours or on weekends calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.