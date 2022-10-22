Watch CBS News
Detectives investigating homicide of 71-year-old Hesperia man

Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 71-year-old Hesperia man that occurred on Wednesday. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court at around 1:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a deceased man. Upon their arrival at the residence, they found the man suffering from multiple sharp force injuries. 

The man, James Ambrozio, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Homicide investigators were called to take over the investigation, and have yet to identify a suspect in the incident. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4908. 

