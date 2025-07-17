Watch CBS News
Deputy-involved shooting takes place in San Gabriel Valley after traffic stop

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A deputy-involved shooting took place in Valinda after a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were conducting a traffic stop near the 19500 block of East Walnut when the driver allegedly attempted to hit a deputy with his vehicle.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred, but the man was not struck by gunfire, the sheriff's department said.

According to the LASD, the man fled the scene to the 500 block of Roxdale Avenue, where he barricaded himself. Eventually, the man was taken into custody.

No deputies were injured during the incident. It is unclear why deputies were conducting the traffic stop. 

