Deputy-involved shooting takes place in San Gabriel Valley after traffic stop

A deputy-involved shooting took place in Valinda after a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were conducting a traffic stop near the 19500 block of East Walnut when the driver allegedly attempted to hit a deputy with his vehicle.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred, but the man was not struck by gunfire, the sheriff's department said.

According to the LASD, the man fled the scene to the 500 block of Roxdale Avenue, where he barricaded himself. Eventually, the man was taken into custody.

No deputies were injured during the incident. It is unclear why deputies were conducting the traffic stop.