Suspect dies after deputy involved shooting unfolds at Rancho Cucamonga Sprouts store

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A suspect alleged to have been armed with a gun has died after being wounded in a deputy involved shooting at a Sprouts store in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.

Deputies responded initially to a Vons parking lot Saturday evening after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun. 

But, according to deputies, the suspect had left that location and went across the street to a Walgreens, where he was located. Gunfire with deputies was exchanged. 

Authorities said the suspect then went inside a Sprouts store where a deputy involved shooting occurred. The suspect was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

