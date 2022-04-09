Deputy injured in Valencia crash with vehicle containing stolen catalytic converters

Three suspects, including a parolee, suffered significant injuries when their vehicle, allegedly containing stolen catalytic converters, crashed into a sheriff's SUV in Valencia Saturday, injuring a deputy inside, authorities said.

Paramedics transported the deputy, suffering from minor injuries, to a hospital, according to a watch commander at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station.

Deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle containing suspects who they believe had stolen catalytic converters inside. The pursuit ended at 3:12 a.m. when the vehicle began moving erratically in the area of Lyons Avenue and the Golden State (5) Freeway, where the suspect vehicle left the surface streets, he said.

About "30 seconds later," according to the sheriff's watch commander, the Burbank Police Department put in a call for assistance regarding a pursuit.

"The same suspects we had initially pursued doubled backed and crashed into the deputy's SUV," he said. "Three suspects were taken into custody and several catalytic converters were recovered."

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene at 3:20 a.m., according to a county fire department dispatcher.