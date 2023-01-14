Riverside Sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, though they did not disclose why the deputy was in the area.

The deputy was rushed to Inland Valley Medical Center in serious condition. At around 6:45 p.m., it was reported that the deputy was undergoing shooting on wounds suffered during the shooting.

At 7:55 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced that the deputy, Darnell Calhoun, had died.

We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon.



Updates will follow as soon as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/jFPtjN1fFA — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 14, 2023

Calhoun reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and the torso during the shooting.

The suspect, who was also shot during the incident, was also taken to the same hospital.

A massive law enforcement presence could be seen outside of the home where the shooting occurred, including a Bearcat. Deputies said they were clearing the residence and that the ongoing incident had concluded at around 6:15 p.m.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is expected to hold a press conference around 9 p.m. to provide further details on the shooting.

This is the second fatal shooting involving an RSO deputy in recent weeks, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.