Deputies shoot, wound man in Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a shooting early Monday morning in Lancaster. 

The shooting is said to have occurred a little after 8:30 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway. 

According to LASD, the suspect, who was wanted for unknown reasons, was struck by gunfire from a deputy. 

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known. 

Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of squad cars on the scene and a massive taped-off crime scene near a number of auto repair shops in the area.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not made clear by investigators.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 11:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

