Deputies shoot, wound man in Lancaster

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a shooting early Monday morning in Lancaster.

The shooting is said to have occurred a little after 8:30 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway.

According to LASD, the suspect, who was wanted for unknown reasons, was struck by gunfire from a deputy.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of squad cars on the scene and a massive taped-off crime scene near a number of auto repair shops in the area.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not made clear by investigators.