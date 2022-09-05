Deputies shoot, wound man in Lancaster
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a shooting early Monday morning in Lancaster.
The shooting is said to have occurred a little after 8:30 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway.
According to LASD, the suspect, who was wanted for unknown reasons, was struck by gunfire from a deputy.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.
Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of squad cars on the scene and a massive taped-off crime scene near a number of auto repair shops in the area.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not made clear by investigators.
