Deputies search West Hollywood neighborhood for assault suspect

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fanned out across a West Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday in search of an assault suspect.

(credit: CBS)

The search was prompted by a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon at about 8:20 a.m. in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Doheny. The search appears to have focused on the Sunset Boulevard building that houses BOA Steakhouse.

Several streets around the area have also been closed as a precaution.

Very little information was released about the possible assault, but authorities said they ware searching for a man wearing a gray sweatshirt who pointed a gun at someone.

Authorities say people should avoid the area.