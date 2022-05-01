Deputies search for Cudahy man missing since Thursday

LASD

Deputies are searching for a 41-year-old Cudahy man who went missing on Thursday.

Sergio San Juan, also known as Sergio Briseno, was last seen on April 29 at about 2:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Clara Street in Cudahy.

He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow rams zip-up jacket, gray shirt and blue shorts.

San Juan is described as a 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo of "San Juan" on one of his arms.