Deputies search for assault suspect in Tustin

Orange County sheriff's deputies are searching for an assault suspect near the intersection of 17th Street and Esplanade Avenue in North Tustin, and 17th Street is closed between Esplanade and Holt avenues, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Families dropping off students at nearby Loma Vista Elementary School are advised to use Prospect Avenue.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

