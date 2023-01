Deputies respond to report of armed man at Commerce Casino

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an armed man in the Commerce Casino and Hotel at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A man reportedly armed with a knife was arguing with security staff at the casino, located at 6121 Telegraph Road in Commerce.

A K-9 unit was also responding to the scene.