Deputies need help finding suspect connected to cold case in Lancaster

Los Angeles County deputies need help finding a suspect connected to a homicide that happened two years ago.

It happened in October 2021 when officers found victim Darrell Hall shot to death in the 500 block of East Avenue J-5 in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators believe 53-year-old Antonio Cyprian killed Hall and has been on the run for the past three years.

Photo of Antonio Cyprian LASD

Deputies urged anyone with information call Detectives R. Lugo or L. Sanchez at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous should contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.