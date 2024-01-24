Deputies need help finding a serial bank robber hitting branches in LA County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department needs help finding a serial bank robber accused of hitting several branches in the last few months.

In the photos deputies released, the suspect is seen wearing sunglasses, a hat and a surgical mask. Investigators believe he is about 40-45 years old and between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and white T-Shirt while driving a 2006-2007 silver four-door Honda Accord.

Photos of the suspect and the getaway vehicle. LASD

The alleged robberies happened between October 2023 and January 2024. In all instances, the man would demand money from the teller. Sometimes he would fake the outline of a weapon under his sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in this case can call (562) 946-7893 or email MCBtips@lasd.org. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-8477 or by going to their website.