Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies need help finding 15-year-old with a developmental disability

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County deputies need help finding a missing 15-year-old who has a developmental disability. 

Roberto Jesus Ledesma went missing on Thursday at about 7:40 a.m. near the 100 block of North Eastman Avenue in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said Ledesma has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

Investigators said he does not have a history of running away, which is why his disappearance is concerning for his family. 

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and blue "Puma" shoes. He is 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

east-la-missing.jpg
Roberto Jesus Ledesma was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and blue "Puma" shoes. He is 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.  LASD

Detectives urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact (323) 264-4151. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 8:55 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.