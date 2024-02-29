Deputies need help finding 15-year-old with a developmental disability

Los Angeles County deputies need help finding a missing 15-year-old who has a developmental disability.

Roberto Jesus Ledesma went missing on Thursday at about 7:40 a.m. near the 100 block of North Eastman Avenue in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said Ledesma has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

Investigators said he does not have a history of running away, which is why his disappearance is concerning for his family.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and blue "Puma" shoes. He is 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

LASD

Detectives urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact (323) 264-4151. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.