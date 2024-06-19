Deputies look for Lancaster smoke shop burglars who smashed car through store

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating Wednesday after multiple burglars broke into a Lancaster smoke shop.

It happened around 2:07 a.m. at AVE H Smoke Shop on West Avenue H in Lancaster. Security cameras captured the suspects slamming a car into the side of the shop, smashing the widows, running inside and taking various items from the shelves.

Deputies said several suspects entered the shop with face masks and fled the scene in a sedan. They are currently at large.

"They looked nervous," said Richard Quinones, a store employee. "They were just trying to get whatever they have to get."

An estimated $20,000 in damage and losses was caused during the incident.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LASD.