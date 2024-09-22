Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Torrance

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Torrance on Sunday.

It occurred at around 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find an unidentified man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.