Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Torrance

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Torrance on Sunday. 

It occurred at around 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived to find an unidentified man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

Investigators did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.