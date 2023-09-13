Watch CBS News
Deputies investigate the deadly shooting of a woman in Lancaster

A woman was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Lancaster, and a man was wounded and taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded just before 3 a.m. to the 44900 block of Valley Central Way on a report of a shooting victim.

Deputies found a woman around 40-45 years old with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A man, believed to be about 30-35 years old, also had a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, but he was alive and considered to be "stable," according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff's officials had initially reported that the man died, but later said he was still alive at a hospital.

There was no immediate information on a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. 

