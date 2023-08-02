Deputies in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Watts

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash; three suspects taken into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Watts.

The deputies from the Lakewood Sheriff's Station started the pursuit. It continued to the Watts-South Gate area.

At least one occupant jumped out of the stolen car after reaching a dead end.

Dozens of deputies arrived to the scene to find many residents scattering as they searched for the outstanding occupant.