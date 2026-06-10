Deputies searching for additional child sexual assault victims of San Bernardino County man

Apple Valley deputies are searching for potential victims of a 23-year-old man who has been arrested for alleged sex crimes against a minor.

Following a yearlong investigation, Freddy Cisneros of Fontana was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having sex with a minor under the age of sixteen.

According to deputies, a 14-year-old victim was contacted by Cisneros in May 2025 through a social media platform. The two met in Apple Valley, and during the encounter, Cisneros is accused of sexually assaulting the victim.

Cisneros was working as a tow truck driver and living in El Monte at the time of the assault. He was identified by detectives from the Apple Valley Station and arrested in Fontana on June 9.

Detectives are releasing Cisneros' booking photograph due to concerns that there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim of the suspect, is urged to contact the Apple Valley Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.