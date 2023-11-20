Authorities arrest four people after pursuit of armed carjacking suspect

4 arrested after pursuit of armed carjacking suspect

4 arrested after pursuit of armed carjacking suspect

4 arrested after pursuit of armed carjacking suspect

Authorities were in pursuit of an armed carjacking suspect.

The pursuit began with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department but was handed over to the California Highway Patrol near Temple City.

The driver hit speeds over 100 mph before exiting the CA-60 Freeway and entering surface streets. The suspect continued to evade police until hitting a cul-de-sac.

Several suspects jumped out of the car and tried to run away from police but were eventually arrested.