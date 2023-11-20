Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities arrest four people after pursuit of armed carjacking suspect

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

4 arrested after pursuit of armed carjacking suspect
4 arrested after pursuit of armed carjacking suspect 05:13

Authorities were in pursuit of an armed carjacking suspect.

The pursuit began with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department but was handed over to the California Highway Patrol near Temple City.

The driver hit speeds over 100 mph before exiting the CA-60 Freeway and entering surface streets. The suspect continued to evade police until hitting a cul-de-sac. 

Several suspects jumped out of the car and tried to run away from police but were eventually arrested.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 10:24 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.