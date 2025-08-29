Deputies rush into burning apartment complex in Rancho Palos Verdes

Deputies hailed as heroes for rushing into burning apartment complex in Rancho Palos Verdes

Five Los Angeles County deputies are being hailed as heroes after rushing into a burning apartment complex in Rancho Palos Verdes earlier this week.

When the deputies arrived at the apartment complex, they found that one of the units was fully engulfed in flames. Without proper protective gear, the deputies ran toward the fire to evacuate residents while they waited for firefighters to arrive.

A handful of them walked through heavy smoke, kicking down doors and breaking windows to make sure no one was trapped in their apartment. Another deputy found an emergency hose and began dousing the flames as firefighters arrived to help.

The five deputies were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the deputies' swift actions helped prevent any of the residents from sustaining injuries.

"I am proud of our deputy personnel and their heroic actions," Captain Kimberly Guerrero said. "Their actions are truly commendable."

While they can't move back into their apartments until crews repair the smoke and water damage, residents expressed their deep gratitude for the deputies who risked their lives for strangers.

"It could have been much worse," resident Paul Newell said. "We could have lost everything. More importantly, people could have died."

The five deputies are expected to make a full recovery.

"They were awesome," resident Jiuseppe Grammatico said. "I have to say thank you very much to them."