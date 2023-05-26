Demand for gas over Memorial Day weekend pushes up the price at the pump

Gas prices in Los Angeles rose for the eighth consecutive day Friday, to an average of $4.89 per gallon.

The increase is the largest since a 1.8-cent increase on April 7, according to AAA.

Memorial Day weekend travel prompted the increase. The average price rose 6.3 cents over the past eight days, according to Doug Shupe, of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price is still 2.9 cents less than one month ago and $1 lower than it was a year ago.

The average Orange County price of gas per gallon is $4.86.

"The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

"But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel. Pump prices could stabilize or fall once this long weekend is in the rearview mirror."