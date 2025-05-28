Delta flight from Detroit to Los Angeles diverted after dog becomes ill

A plane carrying nearly 200 people was diverted on its way to Los Angeles after a dog fell ill on Monday.

Delta Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement provided to KCAL News, saying that the plane landed early so that the four-legged passenger could receive care. Delta flight 694 took off from Detroit and landed in St. Paul, Minnesota, after a veterinarian onboard assisted the dog.

"The safety of our customers and people comes before everything else at Delta," reads a statement provided to KCAL News from Delta Airlines. "That's why Delta flight 694 diverted to MSP to ensure a cabin pet that became ill received proper care."

Delta said 181 customers and six crew members were onboard at the time. Upon arrival in Minnesota, medical personnel took the dog into their care.

The airline didn't immediately update the current status of the dog.

The diversion delayed customers by about 2-and-a-half hours. The flight eventually landed safely at LAX.