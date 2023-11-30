Watch CBS News
Delays on I-605 in Whittier after dump truck spills dirt onto road

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Overturned semi causing backups on I-605 in Whittier
Overturned semi causing backups on I-605 in Whittier 01:05

Multiple lanes are blocked on Interstate 605 in Whittier after an overturned dump truck spills dirt onto the road. Both northbound and southbound lanes at Whittier Blvd are impacted by the spill.

semi-crash-605-whitttier.png

A path was created in the dirt on the northbound side to help drivers get through. Only one lane on the southbound side remains closed.  

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 6:35 AM PST

