Decomposing body found next to 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

By Dean Fioresi

A death investigation has been launched in the Hollywood Hills after a decomposing body was found near the 101 Freeway early Monday morning. 

Officers were called to southbound lanes of the freeway, near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Woodrow Wilson Drive, at around 1:20 a.m. after the body was discovered, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

They say that the body, which has likely been in the area for a while as it was already decomposing, was found in a small space that drops down a few feet near a street light. 

Investigators did not provide a description on the person. 

No traffic was disrupted by the investigation. 

No further information was provided. 

