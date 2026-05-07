Car enthusiast calls out canyon racers that turned a Malibu road into their playground

A Malibu road is turning into a playground for wealthy guys with flashy cars, according to one fellow car enthusiast, who is trying to shut it down.

Evan Sawyer, known on Instagram as "The Canyon Carver," shares his love of canyon driving on social media, and lately he's been posting videos of himself berating the sports cars speeding and crossing the middle of the road. Sawyer says his videos show the group of rich guys using Decker Canyon as their personal track, racing for 15-20 miles along the mountainside road.

"This particular group, they have a route that they do, and they drive that way the entire way," Sawyer said.

They're far from the only ones tearing up the street, with tire marks lining the road. Sawyer said it's time for car enthusiasts like himself to speak up. He likes to drive the canyons as much as anyone, but said what racers are doing is wrong.

"I really want the Southern California canyon culture to survive," he said. "That only happens if we drive with discipline and respect for the road."

The California Highway Patrol echoed his concerns. The agency said it routinely works with Caltrans engineers to see where the county can make road improvements. They've laid down rumble strips in the canyons and added patrols to discourage racing.

"Please, call the CHP. Report the problem so we can send patrol cars out there," Sgt. Daniel Keene said. "There's no better deterrent than a marked black-and-white patrol car out there with an officer."

Decker Canyon could be their next focus. Sawyer said one of the drivers he's seen is a professional racer.

"Being a racing driver, to me, does not give you permission to drive a certain way over us mortals on these roads," Sawyer said.