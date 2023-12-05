Debate over Israel-Hamas war gets heated at Santa Ana City Council meeting

A resolution that would lend support to a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war failed in the Santa Ana City Council chambers Tuesday, exposing a deeply divided sentiment within the community.

The council session saw the chambers packed with citizens expressing their views on the proposed resolution. Despite the intensity of the discussions, a resolution did not pass, with the public comment period lasting for hours.

Ultimately, the council did not have the majority needed to pass the resolution.

Amidst the sea of signs advocating for an immediate cease-fire, there was opposition to the resolution's language, particularly accusations against Israel. The debate raised questions with city council members about whether a local city government should involve itself in international conflicts.

Tuesday it was announced by the United States Agency for International Development that the US plans to help establish a field hospital inside the war-torn Gaza Strip for civilians wounded amid the conflict.

Following the collapse of a week-long cease-fire in Gaza that saw Hamas free dozens of Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of more than 200 Palestinian prisoners, the Israeli military has expanded its ground and air operations in the Palestinian territory this week. It's focused in recent days around the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, home of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.