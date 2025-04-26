Deadly shooting under investigation in Pomona

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Pomona early Friday morning.

They were called to the 900 block of E. Holt Avenue at around 4:40 a.m. after learning of a shooting victim in the area, according to a statement from the Pomona Police Department.

Upon arrival they found the victim, who has been identified as 20-year-old Maximo Sanchez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics;.

Circumstances leading up to the deadly incident remain under investigation. Neither a motive nor a suspect have been identified.

Anyone who knows more is asked to call PPD's Major Crimes Unit at (909) 620-2085.