Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Lynwood

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
/ CBS LA

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in the unincorporated Los Angeles County area of Lynwood early Monday morning.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies responded to the 11800 block of State Street around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is yet to be released publicly.

Aerial footage captured around 6:30 a.m. showed a heavy LASD presence in the area and multiple vehicles in the middle of the road inside the crime scene area. 

No additional details, including any suspect information, were immediately made available.

