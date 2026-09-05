3 dead, including child, after house fire in Los Angeles County, authorities say

As many as three individuals, including a child, were found dead inside a home in Maywood after it caught fire early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the fire was reported in the 5000 block of East 61st Street around 2:30 a.m.

The LA County Fire Department later confirmed that three individuals died, although it's not yet clear whether they died as a result of the fire or before.

They have yet to be identified publicly, but the LASD said two adults and one child died.

No additional details were immediately made available.