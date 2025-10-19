Watch CBS News
LAPD searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian hit, killed in San Fernando Valley

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Police in Los Angeles are searching for a driver who allegedly fatally struck a man early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. when a Tesla Model Y driver traveling southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard hit a man who was lying in the middle of the roadway.

The driver continued driving after the collision, police said.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a Ventura County resident, according to police.

No additional details, including suspect information, were released.

