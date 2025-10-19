LAPD searching for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian hit, killed in San Fernando Valley

Police in Los Angeles are searching for a driver who allegedly fatally struck a man early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. when a Tesla Model Y driver traveling southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard hit a man who was lying in the middle of the roadway.

The driver continued driving after the collision, police said.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a Ventura County resident, according to police.

No additional details, including suspect information, were released.