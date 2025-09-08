Watch CBS News
Woman dead after hit-and-run in Gardena outside of neighborhood bar

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A woman is dead after being struck during a hit-and-run outside of a neighborhood bar in Gardena Sunday night.

The Gardena Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to the 14800 block of Western Avenue after reports that a pedestrian had been hit in the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene but later surrendered and was arrested.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. Gardena police will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is urged to contact Sgt. V. Gomez at (310) 217-6122 or Investigator J. Zamudio at (310) 217-6189. 

