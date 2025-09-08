Woman dead after hit-and-run in Gardena outside of neighborhood bar

A woman is dead after being struck during a hit-and-run outside of a neighborhood bar in Gardena Sunday night.

The Gardena Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to the 14800 block of Western Avenue after reports that a pedestrian had been hit in the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene but later surrendered and was arrested.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. Gardena police will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is urged to contact Sgt. V. Gomez at (310) 217-6122 or Investigator J. Zamudio at (310) 217-6189.