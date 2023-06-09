Deadly hit-and-run crashes rise in San Fernando Valley

Families across the San Fernando Valley are left searching for answers as the region sees an increase in deadly hit-and-run crashes.

The parents of Cesar Serrano sat on their front lawn hours after burying their 19-year-old that was killed while crossing the street in Porter Ranch. The driver didn't stop.

"He was filled with joy and happiness and it's sad that it took one person to take that away from him," said cousin Yannet Serrano. "It's a very cold thing to do ... The fact that he didn't stop to check that he's alive or call 911 — ask for help."

This fatal hit-and-run crash isn't the only one the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Bureau is investigating. On May 27, someone struck Sergio Olivera while he was riding his motorcycle on Roscoe Boulevard in Northridge. Olivera, a father and main source of income for a family, died — and again the driver of the 2000 BMW that struck him didn't stop or call for help.

"If they truly cared, they would have called 911," said Serrano. "They would have gone to the police or said anything."

In the Valley Bureau alone, officers have seen 45 deaths due to traffic collisions so far this year — a 15% increase from 2022. Of these deadly crashes, 24% are considered hit-and-runs.

Serrano said her cousin's parents don't understand why tragedies like this have to happen.

"But if the person who did this is seeing this right now, please turn yourself in," said Serrano. "All they want is justice. They want justice served and justice in the name of their child since he had a whole future ahead of him."