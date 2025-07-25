Watch CBS News
Bicyclist killed after hit-and-run in Bellflower; police search for driver

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A bicyclist was killed after a hit-and-run in Bellflower Friday morning and now police are searching for the driver who was responsible.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call around 1:55 a.m. about a bicyclist who was in the middle of the road on Clark Avenue and Somerset Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a car while she was riding her bike.

They believe the driver fled the scene, going northbound on Clark Avenue.

Deputies do not have a driver description and are hoping someone saw something that may help identify them. 

