Bicyclist killed after hit-and-run in Bellflower; police search for driver

A bicyclist was killed after a hit-and-run in Bellflower Friday morning and now police are searching for the driver who was responsible.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call around 1:55 a.m. about a bicyclist who was in the middle of the road on Clark Avenue and Somerset Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a car while she was riding her bike.

They believe the driver fled the scene, going northbound on Clark Avenue.

Deputies do not have a driver description and are hoping someone saw something that may help identify them.