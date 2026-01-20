Watch CBS News
Fire at Fullerton mobile home park leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner,
Tina Patel

/ CBS LA

A fire at a residence inside a mobile home park in Fullerton on Tuesday morning killed one individual, authorities confirmed.

According to the Fullerton Fire Department, the blaze was reported at about 4:54 a.m. Cell phone video from a resident showed massive flames towering over a home with the roof already possibly collapsed.

"There was flames coming out of the windows," one resident told CBS LA. "[My family and I] were able to evacuate."

A person was killed in the fire, officials at the scene confirmed to CBS LA. He's believed to be a man in his 20s.

At least two other people were treated for injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, it's not yet clear how the fire started, and at least three homes were damaged.

No additional details were immediately made available.

