Man dead after street fight breaks out in front of Brentwood grocery store

A man is dead after a street fight broke out in front of a grocery store in Brentwood Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said two men, both armed with weapons, got into an altercation outside of the Whole Foods on the 11000 block of San Vicente Boulevard.

After the fight, one man fled the scene and the other was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers are still searching for the other man involved.

The LAPD is still trying to determine what led up to the fight.