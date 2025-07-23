Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after street fight breaks out in front of Brentwood grocery store

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man is dead after a street fight broke out in front of a grocery store in Brentwood Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said two men, both armed with weapons, got into an altercation outside of the Whole Foods on the 11000 block of San Vicente Boulevard.

After the fight, one man fled the scene and the other was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers are still searching for the other man involved. 

The LAPD is still trying to determine what led up to the fight. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.