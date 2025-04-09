2 women dead, 4 people injured after a violent crash in Westmont

Two women are dead and four other people are injured after a crash in the Westmont neighborhood.

The California Highway Patrol said they received calls around 12:10 a.m. near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Century Boulevard of a crash.

Two women are dead and four other people were injured after a violent crash in Westmont. KCAL News

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced two women dead. They have since been identified as 45-year-old Maria Caamal and Maria Chan Chale.

They also took four other individuals to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The CHP said a Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound on Century Boulevard when it was involved in a crash with a Buick that was traveling northbound on Normandie Avenue.

A KCAL News photographer at the scene caught the aftermath of the crash where debris and glass were scattered across the street.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but the CHP is investigating if one of the drivers possibly ran a red light.