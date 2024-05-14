Deadly crash causes huge traffic backup on PCH in Malibu

Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were heavily impacted with traffic on Tuesday because of a deadly crash.

The crash happened at around 12:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

PCH between Paradise Cove and Winding Way was expected to remain impacted or several hours as investigators continued to survey the incident. Neither side is fully closed, but deputies are alternating which side of the road is allowed to proceed.

They do not believe that the crash was a result of either erratic driving or speeding, and think that the driver that was killed may have suffered some sort of medical emergency before colliding with another vehicle.

No information was immediately available on the victim.

Drivers were advised to seek other routes to avoid the lasting investigation.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the crash, where a severely damaged car could be seen in the middle of the road. A second vehicle, a white van, could be seen parked near some bushes on the shoulder with damage to its rear.