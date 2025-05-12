Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down parts of 91 Freeway in Paramount

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 91 Freeway in Paramount, causing a temporary closure of both sides of the busy thoroughfare.

It happened at around 10:25 p.m. on eastbound lanes near the Cherry Avenue ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol.

They were first called to the area after learning that a car had caught fire and was showing flames from underneath. The driver of that car exited and was struck by another car.

The force of the impact threw the victim into westbound lanes, where they died from their injuries. They have not yet been identified.

SkyCal was overhead as a massive line of cars began to buildup behind the ongoing CHP investigation.