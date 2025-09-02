Deadly crash ignites brush fire at Sylmar LAPD training facility
A deadly crash in Sylmar sparked a fire at a Los Angeles Police Department training facility near the 5 Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said it sent roughly 80 firefighters after the crash ignited a roughly four-acre fire. Crews and aircraft quickly handled the fire, stopping its forward progress minutes after arrival.
It appeared that a Nissan drove off the freeway and down an embankment before catching on fire at the LAPD training facility.
Firefighters said one person died during the crash and ensuing fire.