Deadly crash ignites brush fire at Sylmar LAPD training facility

Deadly crash sparks fire at LAPD training facility in Sylmar
A deadly crash in Sylmar sparked a fire at a Los Angeles Police Department training facility near the 5 Freeway on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it sent roughly 80 firefighters after the crash ignited a roughly four-acre fire. Crews and aircraft quickly handled the fire, stopping its forward progress minutes after arrival. 

It appeared that a Nissan drove off the freeway and down an embankment before catching on fire at the LAPD training facility.

sylmar-car-fire.jpg
The car drove off the freeway and caught on fire. KCAL News

Firefighters said one person died during the crash and ensuing fire. 

