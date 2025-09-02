Deadly crash ignites brush fire at Sylmar LAPD training facility

Deadly crash sparks fire at LAPD training facility in Sylmar

A deadly crash in Sylmar sparked a fire at a Los Angeles Police Department training facility near the 5 Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it sent roughly 80 firefighters after the crash ignited a roughly four-acre fire. Crews and aircraft quickly handled the fire, stopping its forward progress minutes after arrival.

It appeared that a Nissan drove off the freeway and down an embankment before catching on fire at the LAPD training facility.

The car drove off the freeway and caught on fire. KCAL News

Firefighters said one person died during the crash and ensuing fire.