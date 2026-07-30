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Deadly crash on eastbound 60 Freeway in Riverside prompts full closure of all lanes

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A deadly crash investigation has forced the full closure of the eastbound 60 Freeway in Riverside on Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for all lanes of the freeway at Main Street.

CBS LA has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn the public about the potential impact on their morning commute.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Recommended alternate routes: The eastbound 10 Freeway, the eastbound 91 Freeway, or Mission Inn Avenue. 

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