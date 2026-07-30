Deadly crash on eastbound 60 Freeway in Riverside prompts full closure of all lanes

A deadly crash investigation has forced the full closure of the eastbound 60 Freeway in Riverside on Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for all lanes of the freeway at Main Street.

CBS LA has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn the public about the potential impact on their morning commute.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Recommended alternate routes: The eastbound 10 Freeway, the eastbound 91 Freeway, or Mission Inn Avenue.