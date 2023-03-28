Watch CBS News
Dead body found in burned-out van in Woodland Hills

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles firefighters responding to a brush fire near the 21000 block of Mulholland Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday found a burning van. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a dead body inside. KCAL News

Firefighters found a dead body inside a burned-out van on a dirt road in the Woodland Hills area Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters responding to a brush fire near the 21000 block of Mulholland Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday found a burning van.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a dead body inside.

LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators were at the scene near Rosario Road investigating.

No details about the victim were immediately released.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 10:14 AM

