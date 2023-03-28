Dead body found in burned-out van in Woodland Hills
Firefighters found a dead body inside a burned-out van on a dirt road in the Woodland Hills area Tuesday morning.
Los Angeles firefighters responding to a brush fire near the 21000 block of Mulholland Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday found a burning van.
After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a dead body inside.
LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators were at the scene near Rosario Road investigating.
No details about the victim were immediately released.
