Dead body found in burned-out van in Woodland Hills

Firefighters found a dead body inside a burned-out van on a dirt road in the Woodland Hills area Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters responding to a brush fire near the 21000 block of Mulholland Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday found a burning van.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a dead body inside.

LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators were at the scene near Rosario Road investigating.

No details about the victim were immediately released.