DEA to hold 22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its  22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday for people to dispose of unneeded prescription medications.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include 4,000 drop-off spots nationally, including about 70 in the Los Angeles area.

"Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. "Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now."

The DEA will tale back tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and other sharps, as well as illicit drugs, will not be accepted. 

To find a drop-off location near you, visit dea.gov/takebackday.

