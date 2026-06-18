DEA, LAPD drug enforcement operation at MacArthur Park leads to several arrests

At least six people were arrested during a federal drug operation at MacArthur Park on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and local police flooded MacArthur Park just after 8 p.m. in the third raid since May. The DEA said over 100 personnel were involved in the operation.

Officials could be seen fanning out across the park, stopping individuals, making arrests and searching areas known for drug activity, while police vehicles surrounded the park.

Authorities say this is the second phase of their "Free MacArthur Park" initiative, which is a multi-phase effort that began in May to disrupt the sale of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics. Officials are also targeting the dealers and criminal networks, they say, that have taken over the park.

Authorities also stressed that this operation was focused entirely on drug enforcement and had no connection to immigration enforcement. The DEA says the goal isn't just to make arrests, but to create an ongoing law enforcement presence so people know officers can show up at any time of the day or night.

The Justice Department has previously called MacArthur Park one of the region's most active open-air drug markets.

"We remain committed to keeping our communities safe and informed as this operation continues," the LAPD posted on X.

This isn't the first time law enforcement has targeted the park. A major operation in May led to 18 federal drug arrests, followed by another enforcement sweep earlier this month.

Authorities say Wednesday night's raid is part of a longer-term plan with more operations expected in the weeks ahead, before a third phase, which will focus on getting people who are struggling with addiction into treatment.