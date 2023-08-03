Day 6 of the Wallex US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach narrows the field to the top 32 surfers
CBS News Los Angeles will be once again be streaming the US Open of Surfing today, August 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS News Angeles.
On Thursday, the top 32 surfers from both the mens and womens groups take the waves to see who moves on to Friday, when the field is cut in half to just 16.
Thousands of spectators are expected in Huntington Beach over the course of the US Open Of Surfing - the largest surfing competition in the world.
Thanks mostly to Huntington Beach's consistent waves, the US Open of Surfing has made its home there since 1959.
"I've competed here since I was 13 years old," said Alyssa Spencer, a surfing competitor. "It's pretty cool now that I'm in the main event to look back and see how far I've come."
Watch as KCAL reporter Rick Montanez reported live on Saturday.
How To Watch
The US Open of Surfing competition runs July 30 - Aug. 6. You can stream the action Monday - Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS News Los Angeles.
- Watch on the player above or on the home page of KCALnews.com
- Download the CBS News app on any device. When you open it, click on CBS News Los Angeles
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Watch on Pluto TV
- Watch on Paramount+
Schedule
Wednesday, August 2
8 a.m. - 11:25 a.m. - Men's Longboard Round of 16 (8 heats, 25 minutes each)
11:25 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Women's Longboard Round of 16 (8 heats, 25 minutes each)
Thursday, August 3
8 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. - Women's Challenger Series Round of 32 (8 heats, 30 minutes each)
12:05 p.m. - 4:05 p.m. - Men's Challenger Series Round of 32 (8 heats, 30 minutes each)
