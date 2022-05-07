Watch CBS News
David Quiroz, 48, reported missing from Long Beach care facility

Police sought the public's help Friday to locate a 48-year-old man who went missing from a care facility in Long Beach.

David Quiroz missing

David Quiroz was last seen at around 12 p.m. Friday at the facility located in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say he left the facility on foot and "likes to frequent local convenience stores." 

According to the LBPD, Quiroz has been reported missing before and was located in the surrounding area.

He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Quiroz's whereabouts was asked to contact the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435- 6711. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

