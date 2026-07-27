Federal charges against California labor leader David Huerta dropped

Federal prosecutors are dropping charges against California labor leader David Huerta, who was arrested while protesting against immigration raids last year.

"Huerta has agreed to resolve his case through a diversion agreement, admitting to the charged facts and agreeing to comply with conditions," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Huerta agreed not to interfere in federal enforcement operations. Essayli added that his office will refile charges if he breaks the agreement.

"The charge against me was baseless, meant to intimidate anyone who dares to speak out, organize or demand justice," Huerta said after the judge dropped the charges.

Huerta, the president of the Service Employees International Union California, was arrested on June 6 and charged with felony conspiracy, although the charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor for obstruction, resistance, or opposition of a federal officer.

"My actions, however infuriating to the federal agents, were protected by the First Amendment of our Constitution," Huerta said. "For that, I was tackled, pepper-sprayed, and detained."

The U.S. Attorney's Office denies claims that prosecutors recklessly filed charges. They added that they do not arrest people for peacefully protesting.

Huerta said his case was dropped because it was bogus.

"Our motions exposed a case that never should have been brought because it violated my constitutional rights," Huerta said.

Court documents showed that Huerta and prosecutors signed off on a set of facts pertaining to the incident. It states that before Huerta's arrest, he positioned himself in a driveway where the operation was unfolding, encouraged others to do the same and that this resulted in an agent being unable to enter a gate.