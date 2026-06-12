David Beckham receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Soccer icon David Beckham was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday morning.

Beckham, a former professional soccer player, stood alongside his wife, Victoria Beckham, as his star was revealed.

"David Beckham's recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup," said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer. "Beckham's role in elevating soccer's profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor especially meaningful."

Beckham was also joined by some of his children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. He was also joined by friend and actor Tom Cruise, who described him as being a hard worker and loving family man.

"David, congratulations to you. You earned this and nobody, I mean nobody, deserves this more than you, my friend," Cruise said.

Beckham became the first English soccer player to win league titles in four countries, including England, Spain, the U.S. and France. His athletic career spanned over 20 years, where he played for some of the world's most successful clubs, Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain, and the England team.

Since his retirement in 2013, Beckham has become the co-owner of Major League Soccer Club Inter Miami CF and also founded the content studio, Studio 99.

Beckham received his star in the sports entertainment category.

