Darius Garland scores 27 as Clippers run win streak over Hornets to 17 with 113-105 win

Darius Garland scored 27 points, Max Strus had 14 off the bench and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets for the 17th straight time with a 113-105 victory Sunday.

Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson each scored 13 points, while Keaton Wagler and Gradey Dick had 12 apiece as the Clippers overcame a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the third time in four games following a 1-7 start.

Coby White scored 21 points and Naz Reid added 17 for the Hornets, who lost for the eighth time in their past nine games and fell to 0-2 at the start of a four-game road trip. Coach Charles Lee was ejected when he received a pair of technical fouls in a 17-second stretch of the third quarter.

The Hornets haven't defeated the Clippers since Nov. 18, 2017. Their last road win in the series was Feb. 28, 2009.

While still awaiting the season debut of Brandon Ingram (heel), Los Angeles continued to turn things around after its poor start to the season despite being outrebounded 46-37, while taking 18 fewer shots from the floor than Charlotte.

Christian Anderson had 16 points for Charlotte, which shot 38% from the floor on 92 attempts. The Clippers shot 55.4% on 74 attempts and were 51.6% from 3-point range.

The Hornets led 70-57 with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter after a three-point play by White. The Clippers closed the quarter on a 22-10 run to take an 84-83 lead into the final period.

The game was tied at 90 with 9:33 remaining when the Clippers went on a 10-0 run that was capped by a running layup from Dick with 6:57 remaining.

Up next

Hornets: At Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday

Clippers: Home against Utah on Tuesday